CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Pizza Is Coming To Panera Bread

Panera Bread logo in Queens borough...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Pizza lovers rejoice! Panera Bread has announced the chain will be adding flatbread pizza to its menu. Starting Wednesday, pizza lovers will be able to choose from three pizza options: chipotle chicken and bacon, margherita or cheese. The pizza’s will be big enough to share will start at $7.99.

According to CNBC, Panera is adding the flatbread to the menu in an effort to increase sales and to cater to customers who are looking for more “inexpensive meal options”.

Will you be trying Panera’s new flatbread?

View this post on Instagram

We don’t mind if you call us Panera (Flat)Bread.

A post shared by Panera Bread (@panerabread) on

Pizza Is Coming To Panera Bread  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close