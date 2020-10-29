CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 29, 2020: Black Power at the Polls — Coronavirus Chronicles — High-Interest Rate Loans

1. Black Power at the Polls

What You Need To Know:

The messages of civic engagement and political action are getting across to Black people of all ages during this election season.

2. Kansas City Activist Keiajah Gabbrell Calls Out Police Chief, Board Members in Viral Video

What You Need To Know:

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, Kansas City activist Keiajah Gabbrell held back no punches at a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Stimulus Package Deal Won’t Happen Before Election Day

 

4. Coronavirus Chronicles: Three Generations In One Home During The Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

I am currently in lockdown mode during the COVID19 Pandemic with my 82-year-old mother and 17-year-old son, and these 7 months have been nothing less than eye opening.

5. Could A Nationwide Cap On High-Interest Rate Loans Be Coming?

What You Need To Know:

Senators from Oregon, Ohio, Maryland and Rhode Island introduced the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit legislation, which has a nationwide interest rate on consumer loans at 36%.

Photos
