REAL FATHERS REAL MEN: Wayne Harston

5/19/15-

Dear Tom,

I think my dad deserves to win because he is a great man.

A year ago on May 7th 2014, he almost died.  He was 39yrs old at the time. My dad’s blood sugar was 1,738.

He lost his job when he got sick. He stayed in the critical care unit for a few days. Then they moved him to a regular room for a few days.

My point is when he got out of the hospital, he went straight to job hunting, instead of trying to get his strength up because he knew that he needed to make money to take care of us.

Every since then he has been working really hard to help catch up on the bills and to make sure we have what we need. the only thing my dad wants is to take a trip to myrtle beach this summer because he hasn’t had a vacation as long as I can remember and I am 15 years old.

Tom please make this happen for my dad. I know he would be so thankful. Thank you very much in advance.

Real Fathers Real Men

