Jasmine Sanders breaks down the 10 mistakes you’re probably making when it comes to your underwear. Did you know silk panties are bad for you?

Learn about this and more in the clip above.

Text DLH to 37890 to join the DL Hughley Show mobile club for the top headlines impacting you. (Terms and conditions)

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

HEAD TO THE DLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM

10 Underwear Mistakes You’re Making & How They Impact Your Health was originally published on blackamericaweb.com