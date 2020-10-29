CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Ayesha Curry Debuts Braided Bantu Knots On The Cover Of Sweet July Magazine

Ayesha Curry debuted new hair -- festive braided bantu knots -- on the cover of the holiday issue of Sweet July Magazine.

ABC's "Family Food Fight" - Season One

Source: John Fleenor / Getty

It might be Sweet July magazine, but Ayesha Curry’s beautiful spread is preparing us for the holidays! Curry debuted a new look, courtesy of her hair stylist Jess Jewel, on the latest cover of Sweet July magazine and we absolutely love it.

The 31-year-old wife and mother of three took to social media to reveal photos from the magazine’s upcoming holiday issue and we honestly can’t stop talking about it. Wearing a ruby top with an embroidered neckline, Ayesha gave us her best poses while donning natural makeup and her braids twisted in stylish bantu knots. In the photo’s caption, she shared a preview of the magazine’s upcoming feature article where she opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed her outlook on life.

“If the past seven or eight months have given us the time to do anything, it’s been to look at ourselves — our innermost feelings, our most profound thoughts, hopes, dreams, fears and sometimes doubts,” she wrote. “With the holidays near but amid uncertainty, I want to encourage everyone to be still and present as best you can. Connect not only with your families (even from afar) but also with yourselves, even if only for five minutes. Eat well, laugh, cry, feel, and attempt to enjoy the current slowness of life.”

View this post on Instagram

“If the past seven or eight months have given us the time to do anything, it’s been to look at ourselves—our innermost feelings, our most profound thoughts, hopes, dreams, fears, and sometimes doubts. With the holidays near but amid uncertainty, I want to encourage everyone to be still and present as best you can. Connect not only with your families (even from afar) but also with yourselves, even if only for five minutes. Eat well, laugh, cry, feel, and attempt to enjoy the current slowness of life,” writes @ayeshacurry in our holiday issue. In the accompanying cover story by @lolaogunnaike, SJ’s founder reveals the biggest lessons she’s learned, why it’s important for her to highlight the voices of other Black women, and how she’s planning to make the holidays more meaningful. Read the full story in Sweet July’s Holiday issue, available for purchase at the link in our bio. Photographer: @micaiahcarter Stylist: @sherri.mcmullen Author: @lolaogunnaike Hair: @jess_jewel Makeup: @ashleybias Set Design by @betteradams

A post shared by Sweet July (@sweetjuly) on

In a follow up post where she shared another photo from the magazine spread, she expressed her feelings on the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election. This time, she wore a patterned strapless top and matching deep ruby lipstick and wrote in the caption, “if someone could see us and understand the importance of how much their vote matters, I was OK with putting ourselves out there. Your vote really does count and it does matter, especially if we want to see the change that we’re out marching in the streets for.”

View this post on Instagram

With #electionday around the corner, Ayesha shares why it was important  to get her family involved in spreading the word about civic engagement and casting our ballots. “If someone could see us and understand the importance of how much their vote matters, I was ok with putting ourselves out there,” she tells writer @lolaogunnaike. “Your vote really does count and it does matter, especially if we want to see the change that we’re out marching in the streets for.” Read the full story in Sweet July’s holiday issue, available for purchase at the link in our bio. Photographer: @micaiahcarter Stylist: @sherri.mcmullen Author: @lolaogunnaike Hair: @jess_jewel Makeup: @ashleybias Set Design by @betteradams

A post shared by Sweet July (@sweetjuly) on

While the important messages in Ayesha’s captions definitely resonated with her fans, it was her new look that really got people talking in the post’s comments. Famous followers like Gabrielle Union and Yvonne Orji commented on how much loved Ayesha’s new look while others specifically complimented her bantu knots as a beautiful display of Black excellence.

Sweet July magazine was launched in April 2020 and is meant to symbolize the month she married Steph Curry as well as the birthdays of all of their children. The first issue made Ayesha the first Black woman to publish her own magazine since Oprah Winfrey and B. Smith.

Ayesha Curry Trades In Her Darker Hair For The Blonde Bombshell Life 

Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35 Pounds & Slay That Green Bikini 

Ayesha Curry Debuts Braided Bantu Knots On The Cover Of Sweet July Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close