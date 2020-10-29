CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG, Champion & New Balance For The Holidays

Foot Locker stay with the most flavorful ish...

Foot Locker Candy Collabs

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

Is it us or does Foot Locker stay collaborating with different companies and brands to release some exclusive heat like every other month?

Foot Locker Candy Collabs

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

After working with China Town Market and Anderson Bluu in recent months, Foot Locker is now looking to satisfy their customers sweet tooth by dropping some candy flavored treat just in time for Halloween and some other dope collabos in the coming weeks. October 31 will see the first of the three upcoming releases as on Hallows Eve Foot Locker will be unveiling a new UGG x Hersheys collaboration which will be taking their inspiration from Twizzlers to Kiss’s and be available in a full family size run so everyone can be dipped while trick-or-treating.

Then on November 5 we’ll see the launch of the New Balance Kawhi 1 x Jolly Rancher “Blue Raspberry”’s which will be exclusively for men before the Champion x M&M pack hits the shelves on November 12. The M&M pack will feature some comfy slippers that’ll come in the classic candy colors of red, orange, yellow, blue and brown. No, we won’t be finding that gray M&M color and winning a million dollars like back in the day. Would be kinda cool though.

Check out some pics of the upcoming packs below and let us know if any of these exclusive joints catch your eye.

Foot Locker Candy Collabs

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

Foot Locker Candy Collabs

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG, Champion & New Balance For The Holidays  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close