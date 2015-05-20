Mariah Carey’s Ploy To Get Us To Listen To Her Terrible Song ‘Infinity’ Almost Worked

Mariah Carey really wants us to listen to her new song “Infinity,” so she enlisted the pectoral assistance of Tyson Beckford and cutie Jussie Smollett to trick our eyes and eardrums into hitting the play button. Mimi teased her “Infinity” video with three amazing clips on Instagram. While the visuals look great and we love Mimi a lot, we won’t be bumping “Infinity” any time soon…or ever.

But, have fun watching these clips on mute.

What’s behind door #1?

What’s behind door #2?

What’s behind door #3?

“Infinity” is featured on Mariah’s greatest hits disc, “#1 To Infinity” in-stores now.

