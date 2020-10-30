1. U.S. Supreme Court Allows for Counting of Ballots After Election Day in Two Battleground States

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request by Pennsylvania and North Carolina Republicans to review the states’ decisions to allow the counting of ballots received after the election.

2. Shaquille O’Neal Votes For the First Time, Chris Paul Leads March to the Polls

What You Need To Know:

This election season, celebrities are stepping up their civic engagement and inspiring others to vote.

3. Coronavirus Update: Virus Immunity Lasts for Months After Infection, New Study Says

What You Need To Know:

According to a new study conducted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, immunity to the Covid-19 infection lingers for at least five months, possibly longer.

4. National Courage Award to Darnella Frazier: Took Video of George Floyd Murder

What You Need To Know:

The brave young woman who changed and charged a nation is being rewarded for her work, her presence of mind and her courage.

5. Is Your Pets Halloween Costume Instagram Ready?

What You Need To Know:

Pets are getting roped into Halloween like never before, as their owners get ready to shell out a record-breaking amount to dress them up. If there’s one industry in which money can still be made, it’s pet food and supplies where owners are projected to spend $72 billion this year.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 30, 2020: Shaq’s First Vote — Covid-19 Immunity Lasts for Months — National Courage Award was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: