Teófimo López Talks Why There’s No Lomachenko Rematch Coming, Potential Fights At 135 & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Teófimo López shocked the world earlier this month when he beat VVasyl Lomachenko to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world and now he’s talking CASH. He breaks it to G-Man from the Houston BMW Studios about why there may not be a rematch with Lomachenko due to contract reasons, how he personally scored the fight, wanting a KO over a decision, why he’s set for surgery before jumping back in the ring and who he’s looking forward to facing at 135 pounds.

“When I signed the contract, they f*cked me on the deal,” Lopez said. “But it’s okay, I did what I had to do. Going into the contract there was no rematch clause, there was nothing. He didn’t say anything from his side, so our side was like, ‘Okay,’ we’ll leave it at that. Their team agreed on not having a rematch but we said no and kept it as that.”

He continued, “The reason why is because they thought they would beat me. Look at it like this, you see how funny sh*t is and this is for all the Loma fans. They’re like, since I beat him, they’re like give him a rematch. If he had beat me, they would have went on to something different. ‘Oh, Teofimo don’t need a rematch.’ They’re just mad, upset that we beat the guy they thought we couldn’t beat.”

“They gotta bring something to the table,” Lopez says of future contenders. He also revealed that even though there was some shoddy scorecards according to the judges, he personally scored the fight 9-3 in his favor.

Plus, Lopez breaks down the difference between fighting without an audience versus fighting with a large crowd in the building and who he’s got in the Leo Santa Cruz/Gervonta Davis fight!

