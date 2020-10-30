The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 13 Trailer Is Here & It’s Filled With Stripper Sex Drama! [WATCH]

After the release of The Real Housewives of Atlanta trailer, fans are speculating that it shared a quick glimpse at a scandalous storyline.
As previously reported Bravo gave fans a first look at the 13th season of the show that features returning housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams. It also features a new housewife, actress Drew Sidora, and a new friend of the show, LaToya Ali.
Additionally, the trailer shows a sneak peek at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party and those scandalous allegations that two RHOA stars had sex with the evening’s entertainment, a stripper named Bolo. There are allegations swirling that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper (something Tanya’s vehemently denied) and in the trailer, Kenya says she heard “sex noises.”
“I’m hearing sex noises coming from a bedroom,” says Kenya.
Tanya Sam then says she’s “making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper.”
“Wow, I’m over this,” says Porsha.
Eagle-eyed fans are also pointing out that in the trailer it looks like someone’s on a bed with their legs in the air. Someone screaming loudly can also seemingly be heard.
WHAT IS DIS HONEY?! *NeNe Leakes voiceI*
So far none of the ladies have reacted to the alleged cast trip tryst footage.
Do YOU think they will????
Season 13 of RHOA premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c.
Will YOU be watching???
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
