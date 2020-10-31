Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery has died. The Scottish-born actor is best known for being the first actor to bring the character of famed international spy, James Bond to film. Connery played Bond, beginning in 1962 with the film “Dr. No.” He would continue until 1967 and return for the films “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).
Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as police officer Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables. He also starred in movies such as The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
Connery was 90 years old.
Source: BBC
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’ Passes Away
- Sean Connery, Oscar-Winner & Iconic James Bond Actor Dead At 90
- HalloWINE: 5 Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Recipes To Indulge In This Weekend
- Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Huston-Tillotson University [WATCH]
- Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters: ‘I Will Never Ever Forgive Them’
- “It’s Going To Be A Thriller” Spike Lee Speaks About The Future If Donald Trump Serves Another 4 Years [VIDEO]
- Louisville Cop Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker For Emotional Distress
- The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 13 Trailer Is Here & It’s Filled With Stripper Sex Drama! [WATCH]
- OHIO: 84 Year Old Beat Up Over Biden Sign In His Yard
- Teófimo López Talks Why There’s No Lomachenko Rematch Coming, Potential Fights At 135 & More [EXCLUSIVE]
#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls
#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls
1. Bond Girls Through The YearsSource: 1 of 5
2. Trina ParksSource: 2 of 5
3. Grace JonesSource: 3 of 5
4. Gloria HendrySource: 4 of 5
5. Black Bond GirlsSource: 5 of 5
Sean Connery, Oscar-Winner & Iconic James Bond Actor Dead At 90 was originally published on woldcnews.com