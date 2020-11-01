CLOSE
Kevin Ross Talks”Audacity Vol 2., The MashUp Show, and Kills A Stevie Wonder Song!

Grammy Nominated Singer and Songwriter Kevin Ross stopped by the Lemonade Stand. The Mash King talked about his latest project “Audacity Vol 2.” breaking down the project song by song. We got into songwriting and how he feels about his lyrics and talents getting other artists accolades. He also talked very candidly about love, his previous experiences with women, and how that feeds into his song writing process. The “God is a Genius” singer also talked about his future collaborations and the shallow nature of the music industry. If it’s one thing Kevin is going to do…He’s going to do a mashup which is why he started his own show called “The Mash Up Show,” where he gives artists in the industry their flowers. He’s had guests like SWV, Trevor Jackson, Jade Novah, Jontae Austin, and more!

