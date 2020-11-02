CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American Music Awards

The awards show will take place live from the  Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American Music Awards

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

BIG Cookie energy is coming to the 2020 American Music Awards.

Deadline reports that Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to host this year’s American Music Awards airing live on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 PM ET/PT, on ABC. Speaking about grabbing the honor, Henson stated:

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans. I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

In an Instagram post, she added:

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music, so be sure to tune-in Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC! #amastnt WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!!”

The awards show will take place live from the  Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Weeknd and Roddy Rich lead all AMA nominations with eight. Megan Thee Stallion, a first-time nominee, secured five nominations, making her the most nominated female this year.  Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat are in a six-way tie with four nominations.

K-Pop fanatics can look forward to a performance from BTS who will debut their new single and perform their record-breaking hit “Dynamite.” Dua Lipa is also on the bill, and we are sure there will be plenty of virtual performances to look forward to.

Hosting the AMA’s is one of the many accomplishments Henson can add to her growing list. She is currently developing an Empire spin-off through her own production company. She also became a New York Times best-selling author thanks to her memoir Around the Way Girl, which detailed her determination to make in Hollywood while highlighting her family and friends.

AMA winners are voted entirely by fans, and the voting process is still open when you head here.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American Music Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close