CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Marc Morial Has Last Minute Voting Tips You Need For Election Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

National Urban League President Marc Morial joined us for The State of Black America conversation this morning and took time to highlight a few last minute voting tips before Election Day, also stressing reasons why we need to push all the way though until the polls are officially closed.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Make sure you are aware of when your polls close and any other deadline that may hinder your ability to vote!

DON’T MISS…

Marc Morial On How Black America Must Defend Itself Against The Trump Administration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters: ‘I Will Never Ever Forgive Them’

Voter Intimidation: Photo Shows Uniformed Cop Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Miami Polling Place

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Marc Morial Has Last Minute Voting Tips You Need For Election Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close