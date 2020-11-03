Keyshia Cole warned emerging artists of the fakeness in the music industry, saying, “Gotta watch these Industry people, some be fake as F***CK!!!! Fr.” It looks like K. Michelle saw the post and felt like chiming in. “But you the fakest one,” she added onto her Instagram Stories. While she doesn’t call out Keyshia by name, the timing was too coincidental for people not to take notice. “I laugh,” she continued. When the posts were picked up by The Shade Room, Bow Wow got involved to back up his girl, Keyshia Cole. “Yall gone lay off my boo,” he wrote in the comments.
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday Getaway
11 photos Launch gallery
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday Getaway
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
K. Michelle Takes Shots At Keyshia Cole? was originally published on wiznation.com