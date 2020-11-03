Drake Breaks Another Billboard Record

There is no stopping Drake. The “Laugh Now, Cry Later” rapper has just broke the Billboard Record he previously head with Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.

Drake was previously tied with Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin for the most #1 songs on Billboard R&B/ Hip Hop chart.

Each artist had 20 #1 songs on the Billboard R&B/ Hip Hop chart. The release of Drake’s hit song ” Laugh Now Cry Later” has taken him to the #1 slot with 21 #1 songs on Billboard R&B / Hip Hop charts.

Congratulations Drake!

