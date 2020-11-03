CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Because of Donald Trump Caping

Damn, it was all good a couple of weeks ago.

Lil Wayne Dumped By His Girlfriend Becuase of His Support For Donald Trump

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lil Wayne’s recent support for Donald Trump is turning out to be quite detrimental to his love life as well.

Lil Wayne got dragged by his last 4 remaining dreadlocks after he decided to drop on Twitter timelines that he met with Trump bigged him up on his work with “criminal reform” and his bootleg platinum plan. Tunechi has been mum since that debacle that no one had on their 2020 bingo card but generally agreed was right on-brand with a rapper who historically has caped for police officers becuase a cop saved his life.

Now, word on the internet is that not only has Wayne lost some fans, he also allegedly was given the boot by his insanely curvy boo, model Denise Bidot. Love B. Scott is reporting Bidot was not feeling Wayne’s support for Trump and kicked the rapper to the curb.

Per Love B. Scott:

According to one of her friends, Denise Bidot ended her relationship with Wayne because she can’t date a Trump supporter.

Her friend explains:

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Her friend continued:

“[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

The celebrity gossip site also states that Bidot confirmed the split during an Instagram Live session and has unfollowed the rapper on social media. She also deleted her Instagram account, not sure if that has anything to do with the news of her and Weezy’s breakup.

Damn, it was all good a couple of weeks ago.

Photo: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Because of Donald Trump Caping  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close