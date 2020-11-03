CLOSE
You Mad Bro?: Benzino Goes On Salty Twitter Rant Against Eminen

Unless you are Ja Rule and 50 Cent time has proven to be the healer all Hip-Hop beefs. Unfortunately Benzino still wants all the smoke with Eminem.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Boston rapper and reality show star still very much feels a way about his infamous Rap rival. Earlier this week the “Bootee” rapper took to social media to make it clear he still does not bear witness to Slim Shady’s greatness. He started throwing salt rocks at his fans saying, “Face it stans y’all will always be hip hop goofiest most out of touch fan base Rolling on the floor laughing straight bozos,” he wrote. “All Stans are ugly awkward pussies that aren’t accepted in the real black culture because of how goofy and out of touch they are in the streets.”

The venom would be quickly aimed at the self-proclaimed “Rap God” who he would call “King Pussy.”

“All they do is worship a corny tailed park trash kkkrakkker who puts words together and knows nothing about our culture. He rhymes masturbator with elevator and all the corny white people go crazy, they goofy ass. He dresses in drag, let’s men out their bare asses in his face. “The tweets have long been erased by but the internet remains undefeated; you can see the screenshots here.

This week would find Benzino also going at some other folks including Funkmaster Flex for calling out T.I. as an informant. “Flex is only doing for personal reasons and can’t even name the man he allegedly told on. Listen 🤡 you keep running your gums and I’ll tell the story how I was at the side door of hot 97 strapped up like a navy seal a d when you seen me you was scared Asf and ran back upstairs while your security slammed the door. It’s time for us to stop working against each other and be United not Divided.”

So in a few days there could be a civil war with the other side and flex would rather another black man @troubleman31 do 15 years rather than him to a 30 sec commercial because of his influence to reach the youth to get a lighter sentence and be home with his family. Smfh, it’s shit like this that will continue to keep our people in the dark ages and hurt us from ever progressing. Flex is only doing for personal reasons and can’t even name the man he allegedly told on. Listen 🤡 you keep running your gums and I’ll tell the story how I was at the side door of hot 97 strapped up like a navy seal a d when you seen me you was scared Asf and ran back upstairs while your security slammed the door. It’s time for us to stop working against each other and be United not Divided.

You Mad Bro?: Benzino Goes On Salty Twitter Rant Against Eminen

Photos
Close