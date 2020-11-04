CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on Family

The Ruff Ryders legend leaves one job only to secure a check with another. We see the hustle.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Eve announced she is leaving The Talk after four seasons as co-host on the CBS daytime talk show to focus on her family.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the actor shared the news remotely from London where she’s lived with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, since the start of the current season in September. The departure comes after the United Kingdom’s new coronavirus lockdown, which puts an enormous strain on travel and timezone differences during the filming schedule. 

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” said Eve. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Despite the logistic obstacles, Eve and Cooper have spent the time rekindling their romance, inspiring the love birds to consider growing their family.

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Since 2017, the 41-year-old rapper has been a fixture throughout the show’s series. While Eve and her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba have shared the stage drama-free, it was clear that the decision was a difficult one. 

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,’ she tearfully shared. “ I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she said.

In other news, fans can catch Eve on her new podcast titled Constantly Evolving with BBC.

Onwards and upwards, innit?

Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on Family  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close