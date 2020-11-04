According to the Associated Press the results are in for the race for U.S. House 15th Congressional District, Columbus has gone to the incumbent (R) Representative Steve Stivers.
Stivers won his first Congressional race in 2003 winning most of his reelections by a large margin. Stivers district covers 12 counties including, all of Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, and Vinton counties, and parts of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Rep. Steve Stivers Wins Reelection to U.S. House 15th Congressional District
- Rep. Marcia Fudge Wins Ohio’s 11th Congressional District
- Joyce Beatty Projected Winner of Ohio’s 3rd District
- Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District
- DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide
- How Crystal Reneé Hayslett Made The Transition From Tyler Perry’s Stylist To ‘Sistas’ Actress
- 5 Way To Relax After A Stressful Election Season
- VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes
- How To Make Sure Your Mailed Ballot Gets Counted
- Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About Losing His Mother To Coronavirus: “She Was Everything To All Of Us”
Rep. Steve Stivers Wins Reelection to U.S. House 15th Congressional District was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3: