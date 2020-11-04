CLOSE
Ohio
Joyce Beatty Projected Winner of Ohio’s 3rd District

Democratic National Convention: Day Four

Source: Jessica Kourkounis / Getty

 

According to the Associated Press, the race for Ohio’s U.S. House District 3 Central, Columbus is being projected to go to the incumbent (D) Congresswoman Joyce Beatty over Republican Mark Richardson.

Beatty won her first Congressional race in 2012 and is currently head of the diversity subcommittee in the House and is also an officer in the Congressional Black Caucus.

