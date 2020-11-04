Columbus Votes YES On Issue 4 To Combat Drug & Alcohol Addiction

Columbus voters decided to sacrifice higher property taxes in order to combat drug addiction and provide mental.

In 2016, Ohio led the nation in the most deaths from synthetic opioids: About 1 in 14 U.S. deaths.

Voters decided to renew Issue 24 and increase a tax to fund programs for mental health, alcohol, and drug addiction.

ADAMH Vice President Dixon said it will cost homeowners $1.90 per month or $22.05 per year for a home value of $100,000. He says though the increase seems small, every penny counts when it comes to funding programs to help combat the opioid crisis, alcoholism, and providing mental health treatments.

Source: The Dispatch, ABC 6

