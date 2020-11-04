CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Columbus Votes YES On Issue 4 To Combat Drug & Alcohol Addiction

Columbus voters decided to sacrifice higher property taxes in order to combat drug addiction and provide mental.

In 2016, Ohio led the nation in the most deaths from synthetic opioids: About 1 in 14 U.S. deaths.

Voters decided to renew Issue 24 and increase a tax to fund programs for mental health, alcohol, and drug addiction.

ADAMH Vice President Dixon said it will cost homeowners $1.90 per month or $22.05 per year for a home value of $100,000. He says though the increase seems small, every penny counts when it comes to funding programs to help combat the opioid crisis, alcoholism, and providing mental health treatments.

Source: The Dispatch, ABC 6

Columbus Votes YES On Issue 4 To Combat Drug & Alcohol Addiction  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close