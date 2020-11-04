CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 4, 2020: Keep The Faith — Wearing Masks Can Save Economy — Election Night History

1. Joe Biden: Keep The Faith

What You Need To Know:

We knew this day was coming. Four years after the unimaginable win of Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States, here we are-waiting for final numbers

 

2. A Difficult Year Pushes a Record Number of Black and Brown Americans to Flock to the Polls

What You Need To Know:

2020 has been a trying time for Americans, especially Black and brown communities, who have battled to end racial injustice and systemic racism and suffered disproportionately from a deadly pandemic

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Wearing Masks Can Save Economy and More Than 130,000 Lives By March

 

What You Need To Know:

A recent study by researchers at the University of Washington found that only about half of U.S. citizens wear a mask in public.

 

4. Black Girl Magic: Virginian Michelle Davis-Younger Makes History as First Black Female & Democratic Mayor

What You Need To Know:

In a break from the tension of the presidential election, here’s some Black Girl Magic to celebrate. Manassas, Virginia has elected its first Black Democrat female mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger.

 

5. Pinterest’s Newest D&I Chief May Be All Tyi’d Up From Actually Doing Her Job

What You Need To Know:

Image sharing and social media service Pinterest has hired Tyi McCray to be the global head of diversity and inclusion (D&I), amid intense scrutiny over allegations of racism and sexism in the workplace.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 4, 2020: Keep The Faith — Wearing Masks Can Save Economy — Election Night History  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close