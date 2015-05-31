These Touching Photos Of Joe & Beau Biden Will Break Your Heart

Happy Birthday to the best coach I could have asked for. Love you Pop. #TBT pic.twitter.com/LPf2QxuE9h — Beau Biden (@BeauBiden) November 20, 2014

On Saturday, Vice President Joe Biden announced that his son Beau Biden had died at the young age of 46.

After nearly two years in remission, the brain cancer with which he was first diagnosed in 2013 returned to Beau’s body early this month. After just weeks in the hospital, he passed away, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Earlier this month, Joe Biden spoke at Yale University about his sons and the tragic death of their mother in 1972, which also took the life of his 3-month-old daughter. At the time of the speech, no one knew that his son was fighting for his life.

Of his early years in the Senate after the accident, the vice president said:

I began to commute thinking I was only going to stay a little while — four hours a day, every day — from Washington to Wilmington, which I’ve done for over 37 years. I did it because I wanted to be able to kiss them goodnight and kiss them in the morning the next day. No, “Ozzie and Harriet” breakfast or great familial thing, just climb in bed with them. Because I came to realize that a child can hold an important thought, something they want to say to their mom and dad, maybe for 12 or 24 hours, and then it’s gone. And when it’s gone, it’s gone. And it all adds up.

Sweet pics of young VP Biden swearing into Senate @ Beau's bedside after '72 crash via #HuffPo http://t.co/Rn0pnIEkle pic.twitter.com/gn94nJUnnL — Katie McLaughlin (@gingerbreadgal) May 31, 2015

Biden took his 1973 Senate oath at the bedside of his children who were injured in crash that killed his wife. http://t.co/DDqwcucsD9— Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) May 31, 2015

On our way home! Can't wait to get back. Thank you, Houston. -bb pic.twitter.com/PePcFS7Rru — Beau Biden (@BeauBiden) August 22, 2013

Pop & I got a chance to talk to Newark National LL a little earlier. Inspiring group. Can't wait to watch tonight. pic.twitter.com/9xZXoOCqPE — Beau Biden (@BeauBiden) August 18, 2013

“Always let the people you love know you love them, and never let something go unsaid,” Joe Biden

