These Touching Photos Of Joe & Beau Biden Will Break Your Heart

The vice president called his son 'quite simply, the finest man any of us have ever known.'

On Saturday, Vice President Joe Biden announced that his son Beau Biden had died at the young age of 46.

After nearly two years in remission, the brain cancer with which he was first diagnosed in 2013 returned to Beau’s body early this month. After just weeks in the hospital, he passed away, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Earlier this month, Joe Biden spoke at Yale University about his sons and the tragic death of their mother in 1972, which also took the life of his 3-month-old daughter. At the time of the speech, no one knew that his son was fighting for his life.

MUST READ: Beau Biden, Son Of Vice President Joe Biden, Dies At 46 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Of his early years in the Senate after the accident, the vice president said:

I began to commute thinking I was only going to stay a little while — four hours a day, every day — from Washington to Wilmington, which I’ve done for over 37 years. I did it because I wanted to be able to kiss them goodnight and kiss them in the morning the next day. No, “Ozzie and Harriet” breakfast or great familial thing, just climb in bed with them. Because I came to realize that a child can hold an important thought, something they want to say to their mom and dad, maybe for 12 or 24 hours, and then it’s gone. And when it’s gone, it’s gone. And it all adds up.

Take a look at these touching photos of the vice president, Beau and his family through the years. And be sure to keep the family in your thoughts today.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, ta

2008 Democratic National Convention: Day 3

US Democratic vice presiential nominee S

“Always let the people you love know you love them, and never let something go unsaid,” Joe Biden

Beau Biden

These Touching Photos Of Joe & Beau Biden Will Break Your Heart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beau biden , Joe Biden

Photos
