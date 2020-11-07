Slowly but surely us Ohioans have been trying to get out lives back together since the pandemic. Outside has opened back up allowing some to get back to work while others continue working from home.
With a fast pace society we are, we couldn’t wait to hurry and try to get back to normal. Bar hopping, house parties, schools opened, restaurants opened. I have to admit it feels great to be back outside, but there is always this voice in the back of my head about how COVID is still very much out here.
According to 10tv.com Ohio has seen their highest number of COVID cases for one day, 5,375 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 145 new hospitalizations.
Governor mike DeWine is aware of these numbers and stated that numbers would continue to rise with everyone being back outside.
Here are the numbers:
- 232,171 confirmed cases
- 5,177 deaths
- 20,137 hospitalizations
- 182,878 presumed recoveries*
Just do you part in protecting yourself and your family, limit your travel, and wear a face mask.
Also was those hands, don’t touch your mouth or eyes.
The Top 20 Looks From The 2019 Wearable Arts Gala
The Top 20 Looks From The 2019 Wearable Arts Gala
1. Blue Ivy Carter1 of 20
2. Beyonce2 of 20
3. Kelly Rowland3 of 20
4. Kalen AllenSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Steve and Majorie Harvey5 of 20
6. Tina Lawson6 of 20
7. Tyler Perry, Tina Lawson & Richard Lawson7 of 20
8. Angela Rye8 of 20
9. Tiffany Haddish9 of 20
10. Vanessa Bell Calloway & Marilyn BOoker10 of 20
11. Michelle Williams11 of 20
12. Star Jones12 of 20
13. Kim Blackwell13 of 20
14. Chloe X Halle14 of 20
15. Kelly Rowland, Lee Daniels, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Richard Lawson, Juelz Smith, and Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. MarioSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kwaylon RogersSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. EzinmaSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Tanya Sam19 of 20
20. Aisha Hinds20 of 20
COVID in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com