Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By A Black Woman

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith's research promotes health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations.

Joe Biden has quickly gotten to work as the president-elect while his predecessor complains without proof that he’s been defrauded of the presidency. The two decidedly different approaches to leading the country were especially on display Monday after Biden made it official that he had selected a Black woman to co-chair his new coronavirus task to effectively confront the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that has proliferated on Donald Trump‘s watch.

The move to appoint Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith to be one of three doctors to lead the task force made it clear that Biden was making good on his promise of following the science — not politics — in order to finally make some inroads in stopping a virus that has killed at least 238,000 Americans.

The associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management at Yale University is also the associate dean for health equity research at Yale’s medical school who specializes in health care for marginalized populations. Considering the fact that Black and brown people — also known as marginalized populations — continue to be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, calling on a Black woman with expertise in that field makes much more sense than, say, appointing a neurosurgeon-turned futile Trump cabinet member who put himself in a position to contract Covid on the task force. (Ben Carson much?)

In particular, Nunez-Smith’s official Yale bio points to her history of having “established the Eastern Caribbean Health Outcomes Research Network (ECHORN), a research collaborative across four Eastern Caribbean islands, supporting several chronic disease research projects and enhancing health outcomes research and leadership capacity in the region,” showing she’s used to her work involving Black folks, in particular.

Nunez-Smith joins 12 other people on Biden’s task force, including her fellow co-chairs: former FDA commissioner Dr. David Kessler, who is also a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco; and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General under President Barack Obama who led the fight against Ebola, Zika and the Flint water crisis.

There are at least two other Black people on the task force: Loyce Pace, the executive director and president of the Global Health Council; and Dr. Eric Goosby, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine who worked in the Clinton administration in an HIV/AIDS program.

That was in comparison to Trump’s version of the task force boasting Black representation from Carson — a medical doctor who repeatedly has not worn masks while attending “superspreader” Trump campaign events, culminating in his own coronavirus infection — and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who found a way to disrespectfully blame Black people for coming down with Covid. Not to mention neither of them has a medical background as appropriate as Nunez-Smith’s for the type of work being on the task force calls for.

The move by Biden to shore up his efforts to fight the coronavirus displayed a seriousness not seen by the Trump administration, possibly providing a glimpse of the president-elect’s agenda on Day 1 after his inauguration next month.

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 9 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. It was in that context that it was announced Monday morning that Ben Carson, the world-renowned health physician who is also the Housing and Urban Development secretary, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Word spread quickly on social media about Carson's diagnosis. The health disclosure came just days after Donald Trump's election loss was made official on Saturday, a truth that also affects Carson's role in the presidential administration that's being brought to a close by Joe Biden's successful candidacy. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1325838108349222912?s=20 Carson is the latest Trump insider to test positive for the coronavirus. Scroll down here to read more about Carson contracting the Covid-19. Prior to that, Vivica A. Fox announced the 56-year-old actress made the announcement ahead of her hosting duties for the E! network's live coverage of the red-carpet pre-Emmy Awards show in September. “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight!” Fox said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home.” https://twitter.com/KolaBoof3/status/1307830756484345857?s=20 It was immediately unclear how Fox contracted the coronavirus. Luckily, that wasn't the case for Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who announced that he, his wife and their two young daughters had all tested positive for the coronavirus. While he said they had all recovered, he also admitted on an Instagram video that he and his wife "had a rough go" with COVID-19 and encouraged people to wear masks so they don't meet the same fate that he and his family did. His daughters are 2- and 4-years-old. [caption id="attachment_4007483" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Other notable Black folks who contracted the coronavirus include former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died from it in July; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; comedian D.L. Hughley; and even basketball legend Patrick Ewing came down with it. The diagnoses have effectively shattered misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. Previously, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has seemingly been a surge of cases involving younger age groups and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. The cases don't account for the reports of a growing number of Black people who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus that have seeming flooded this writer's social media timelines as friends and others grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came when it began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. There was also an alarming report out of Milwaukee at the start of the pandemic showing middle-aged Black men have made up the majority of coronavirus cases in the Wisconsin city. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that the coronavirus infection rate is "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." https://twitter.com/MollyGriffard/status/1242521472083640322?s=20 In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Most recently, Donafay Collins, a commander with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 63 years old. https://twitter.com/VickiethomasWWJ/status/1242974843072655360?s=20 More than a dozen other Wayne County Sheriff's Office employees have also been diagnosed following a pattern seen at other police departments, including the NYPD, where the New York Post reported that more than 300 cops have tested positive. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By A Black Woman  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
