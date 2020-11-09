CLOSE
Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s Just As Over The Top As She Is!

Cardi B X Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Sneakerheads, mark your calendars because Cardi B’s official Reebok footwear collection is dropping on 11/13!

Taking a page out of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park handbook, Cardi B celebrated her upcoming Reebok x Cardi Footwear collection launch by sending out an over-the-top mailer to fashion editors, influencers and of course some of her VIP friends.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old superstar shared a video of the crazy mailer on her Instagram while teasing the upcoming collection.  “Wow ! Wow ! I love my @Reebok collab packaging,” she wrote as the video’s caption. “I never seen it in person.”

In the clip, which lasts a little over a minute, two women in black jumpsuits pull up to Cardi’s residence in a car that looks like it’s shaped like a “B”. The two women jump out and open the “B” car to reveal a roll out pink carpet. After the pink carpet is laid, the women pull out a huge “B” shaped box that, when opened, exposes a pillow like object that resembles Cardi’s signature tongue-out pose. Once the tongue falls out, a pair of sneakers from the upcoming collection is finally revealed to which Cardi exclaims,”Ooo! Fire!”. Nobody does extra like Cardi!

Although the drop doesn’t officially hit stores until the 13th, Cardi’s list of recipients began receiving their mailers today with Justine Skye being among the first to post her delivery to the ‘Gram.

If you want to your hands on the Reebok x Cardi drop when it officially launches, be quick! Cardi’s limited edition version of the sneaker sold out in less than 18 hours back in October and we anticipate Friday’s drop to do the same!

Why Is It Unfathomable Cardi B And The City Girls Have Birkin Bags?

This Black Male Designer Made A Dress For Cardi B In Under 30 Minutes 

 

Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s Just As Over The Top As She Is!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

