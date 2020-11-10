CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get A Nanny, While Gushing Over Newborn Son

"Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one."- Nicki Minaj

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Nicki Minaj has been noticeably absent from the scene since giving birth and she recently took to social media to explain why.

On Friday (Nov 6), Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and responded to fans who opened up a discussion about her, her son, and everything going on in her life since she became a mother after one fan asked why she couldn’t be “like a normal celebrity” and “hire a nanny.”

While Nicki has made it clear that she doesn’t plan on hiring a nanny for her son anytime soon, the new mom did provide clarity as to why noting that the decision to hire one is “difficult.”

“Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one,” Nick Minaj. “Difficult decision tho. Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him,” the rapper revealed. “He looked @ me & said “absolutely TF NOT” he wants his undivided attention chile.”

While Nicki shared that she doesn’t plan on getting a nanny, for now, she did reveal that she can’t wait until her bundle of joy is a little older, so she can see how he will react to her fame.

“Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall,” Minaj continued. “He’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy.”

While Minaj has made it clear that at least for a while, her social media hiatus will continue, that isn’t stopping her from getting to the bag in the booth. After she recent;y collaborated with both Sada Baby and Tekashii 69, Nicki Minaj also decided during her fan Q&A to drop a link to her latest video with NBA YoungBoy for their song “What That Speed ‘Bout” before stopping Barbz in their tracks with a post of her in the chair getting her hair done as the song played in the background.

Check out the video for “What That Speed ‘Bout” below.

 

Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get A Nanny, While Gushing Over Newborn Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close