The Majic 102.3 family is extending our heartfelt condolences to nationally syndicated radio host Tom Joyner and his family. Tom’s brother Albert Joyner has died. He passed away yesterday in Jackson, Mississippi. Albert was 69.

Albert Joyner was a philanthropist and one of the most successful McDonald’s franchise owners in the country. While nothing eases the pain of losing a loved one, we want Tom to know our thoughts and prayers are with him.

Condolences To Tom Joyner On The Passing of His Brother was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Written By: April Watts Posted June 3, 2015

