Sounds About White: Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent To Get Free Chick-fil-A

Chick-Fil-A is worth jail time to a Georgia woman who was arrested for posing as an FBI agent in order to get a free meal.

Kimberly Ragsdale, 47, was arrested last Thursday for trying to get a free meal in the city of Rockmart, according to a police report.

The Chick-Fil-A workers called the police when Ragsdale tried to identify herself “as a federal agent to try and get free food.”

Once officers showed up she stuck to her role but failed to show proof. She said that her credentials were ““electronic” and she lacked any tangible identification.”

The report also stated, “Ms. Ragsdale then began to talk into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD.”

She was charged with impersonating a public official.

