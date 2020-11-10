The Lincoln Ware Rewind: Another Black Cincinnati City Council Member Arrested!

In today’s episode, Lincoln Ware talks about another black Cincinnati City Council Member that was on his show last week but is in jail facing charges today, President Trump firing more staff members, and special guest Sharon Coolige from the Cincinnati Enquirer.
