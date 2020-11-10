CLOSE
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero, Could Have Kept Supreme Drop

The brand is strong.

SUPREME X TIMBERLAND COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

One of the most iconic footwear pieces is getting yet another stamp in streetwear culture. A new Supreme x Timberland collection is here right in time for the winter, and the latter is also rocking with Desus & Mero..

SUPREME X TIMBERLAND COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Supreme has worked with Timberland on a new version of the 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot. The boot features waterproof premium nubuck with padded leather collar, rubber outsoles, printed logos on sides and debossed Timberland® logo at heel. Made exclusively for Supreme, the 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot will be offered in three color ways. Included are the classic black, wheat and a wild aquamarine hue.

In addition to the Supreme drop Timberland has recruited the talents of Desus & Mero for some remixes of two of their most popular releases. As expected the advertisement is heavily flavored with the Boogie Down vibes. The clip shows the Bodega boys on their come up as kids wearing the boots. Included in this offering is their signature 6-inch construction boot with a black and white composition book upper panel. Additionally the classic “Beef & Broccoli” gets the show logo written in graffiti throughout.

The New Hampshire company announced the collaboration on Twitter. “From their first baby steps to @SHODesusAndMero @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO made their mark on the BX while rocking with #Timberland. We’re proud to announce two NYC icons coming together for the collab we’ve all been waiting for. Releasing 11.1320. #DesusandMeroxTimberland” the caption read.

The Supreme x Timberland drop is available starting November 12 and the Bodega Boys flavored boots hit the internet November 13.

SUPREME X TIMBERLAND COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Photo: Supreme

Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero, Could Have Kept Supreme Drop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

