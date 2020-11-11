CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 11, 2020: Voter Fraud Claims — 200K Upcoming COVID Cases — Flint Residents $2B Lawsuit

1. Attorney General Supports Trump Voter Fraud Claims

What You Need To Know:

While just a handful of leading Republicans have issued their congratulations to Joe Biden for his projected win as President of the United States, the great majority are stressing the need for all votes to be counted, along with the possibilities of recounts and repeating Trump administration suggestions of voter fraud

2. Columbus Police Sued After Discrimination Against Black Officers

What You Need To Know:

In the shadow of racial unrest and calls for police reform that reverberated nationwide over the summer, the Columbus Division of Police in Ohio is now under scrutiny for discrimination against its Black officers.

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Official Warns of 200,000 New Daily Cases in Coming Weeks

 

What You Need To Know:

After the U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, health experts are predicting that the number will continue to rise.

4. Happy Veterans Day: We Honor the Black Girl Magic of Lt. Col. Doris Armstrong Daniels

What You Need To Know:

Lt. Col. Doris Armstrong Daniels achieved many firsts as a Black woman and firsts as a woman in the US Marine Corp.

5. Flint Residents Prepare to Battle Big Banks For $2 Billion Lawsuit

What You Need To Know:

While engineering companies and government officials have previously come under fire for their roles in the Flint water crisis, residents in the community are now setting their sights on the three investment banks that sparked the epidemic.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 11, 2020: Voter Fraud Claims — 200K Upcoming COVID Cases — Flint Residents $2B Lawsuit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close