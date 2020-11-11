CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Genie In A Paper Plane: Christina Aguilera Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Xtina back.

Premiere Of Disney's "Mulan" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

All signs are pointing to Jay-Z’s agency empire adding a notable name to its already impressive roster. It seems Christina Aguilera will soon be representing the Roc.

As spotted on Page Six the “Loyal Brave True” singer might be in the midst of making a power move. According to the celebrity gossip magazine Roc Nation now has her listed as a talent they represent on their website. The shift, if true, will find the New York City native with a new management team after several years of under the guidance of music executive legend Irving Azoff.

Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.

In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC’s Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

While she has yet to acknowledge the new deal she did make it clear she is staying busy. On November 10 she posted a photo of herself with a caption that read “Work mode.”

View this post on Instagram

Work mode.

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Photo:

Genie In A Paper Plane: Christina Aguilera Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close