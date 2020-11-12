CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 12, 2020: Georgia Voter Recount — Election Integrity Threatened — $55M Black Venture Capital Fund  

1. Georgia Secretary of State: Official Recount of 5 Million Votes

What You Need To Know:

One week after elections, the state of Georgia has not been called for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Wednesday Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the official recount of five million ballots cast in that state during the presidential contest.

2. While Republicans Threaten Election Integrity, the Biden Team Moves Forward

What You Need To Know:

As the Trump administration and Republicans continue to deny and fight the election results, President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team are moving forward with preparations to take control of the federal government. 

3. Coronavirus Update: As States Report Record Infection Cases, Governors Tighten Restrictions to Curb the Spread

 

What You Need To Know:

This week, the U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations and reported one million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November.

4. Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Killing Accused of 2018 Sexual Assault

What You Need To Know:

Former Louisville Police detective Brett Hankinson, one of three detectives who fired shots into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, is being accused of “willfully, intentionally, painfully, and violently” sexually assaulting attorney Margo Borders of Louisville after offering her a ride home from a bar in 2018.

5. Impacting America With A $55 Million Black Female-led Venture Capital Fund

What You Need To Know:

The global need to address access to capital inequities is greater than ever and it lies with putting women and investors of color in the forefront.

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
