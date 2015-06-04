CLOSE
All The Feels: 12 Gut-Wrenching & Terrifying Stages Of Falling In Love

1. You realize one day you don’t just like this person’s face, you like them. And you’ve started to catch real feelings.

 

2. So you decide there’s only one possible course of action to take here.

3. You start avoiding them and getting busy doing other things.

4. And of course you need to spend more time with your friends.

5. Which leads to you telling them what’s going on. And of course this is their response.

6. They don’t understand though. Feelings are hard for you!

7. And now your boo wants to know why you’ve been avoiding them.

8. So you’re forced to come clean.

9. And waiting for them to respond feels like an eternity.

10. But then they respond in the most perfect way ever.

11. And this is how you feel inside.

 

12. Now the two of you can get back to your #RelationshipGoals. 

 

All The Feels: 12 Gut-Wrenching & Terrifying Stages Of Falling In Love

