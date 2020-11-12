CLOSE
Fire Crews Respond To Smoke At Denzel Washington’s Home

'The Book Of Eli' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Denzel Washington and his family are confirmed safe after firefighters responded to smoke coming from his California home. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not detect a fire when they arrived to the scene. According to reports, they used thermal imaging cameras to confirm that there were no flames hidden behind any walls.

The smoke was spotted coming from the second floor of his four-story home and when no fire was detected, investigators discovered that a faulty furnace was to blame. After tracking the source of the smoke, firefighters turned the furnace off and the Washington family was able return inside. 

No injuries were reported. 

Photos
