WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 13, 2020: Biden Gaining Acceptance — Sterling Brown Settles $750K Lawsuit — New Obama Memoir 

1. Reluctant Acceptance by Some Republican Leaders 

What You Need To Know:

While still not speaking publicly about his loss of a second term as President, Donald Trump continues to tweet up a storm about voter fraud.

2. NBA Player Sterling Brown Settles $750,000 Lawsuit Against the City of Milwaukee

What You Need To Know:

Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown has reached a proposed $750,000 settlement in a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee after Brown says he suffered “horrifying abuse and injustice” during an incident with police in January 2018.

3. Coronavirus Update: Ford Motor Company Fund is Seeking Covid-19 Unsung Heroes Nationwide

What You Need To Know:

In honor of the outstanding achievements of Unsung Heroes in the African American community, Ford Motor Company is launching a search for national Unsung Heroes of COVID-19.

4. In New Memoir, Obama Says Americans Were ‘Spooked by a Black Man in the White House’

What You Need To Know:

While in his early 30s, former President Barack Obama chronicled the struggles of his young life in the book, “Dreams of My Father”

5. Patrick Mahomes Steps Into The Sports Tech Pocket With Hyperice

What You Need To Know:

Super Bowl LIV MVP and quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has stepped into the sports tech arena as an equity partner and ambassador for Hyperice.

Photos
