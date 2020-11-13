CLOSE
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To Admit Biden Beat Him Badly

Surprise! Trump is acting like he's a victim of election fraud because of money and nothing else.

Make no mistake: Donald Trump is definitely mad.

But as the saying goes, there is often a method to one’s madness. In this case, Trump — who allegedly is in debt by as much as over $1 billion — is suspected of desperately trying to line his and Republicans’ pockets during his final days in the White House while masquerading his grifting as purported victimization of voter fraud allegations that have been widely debunked by elections officials across the country.

The charade is being put on as a way to keep his political power and clout once he’s finally forced to vacate the White House and admit he lost his bid for re-election.

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank is one of the people who have this burning suspicion about Trump’s true intentions on refusing to concede the election to Joe Biden, whose electoral college wins are further cementing his victory that Republicans are finally coming around to acknowledge.

But Trump has been adamant about the alleged election fraud without providing a scintilla of proof as Twitter keeps flagging is tweets with disclaimers about their veracity.

That’s because his denial of reality is lucrative for him and his family, Milbank wrote this week.

Trump’s campaign has been soliciting money from his supporters via emails that read something like this:

“They’re trying to STEAL this Election. I promise you my team is fighting the clock to DEFEND the integrity of this Election, but we cannot do it alone. We need EVERY Patriot, like YOU, to step up and make sure we have the resources to keep going. … Please contribute ANY AMOUNT RIGHT NOW to DEFEND the Election.”

However, it’s important to always read the fine print, which, in this case, came in the form of a link to the “OFFICIAL ELECTION DEFENSE FUND” that explains how only the money donated would be allocated. Hint: it probably won’t go to his so-called election defense fund that purportedly is being used to pay for voting recounts in states where he’s refusing to accept election results.

Instead, the lion share of donations will go to Trump’s so-called “Save America” political action committee and the Republican National Committee’s operating account, Milbank wrote.

Sixty percent of the contribution, up to $5,000, goes to ‘Save America,’ Trump’s newly created leadership PAC. And 40 percent of the contribution up to $35,500, goes to the Republican National Committee’s operating account, its political (not legal) fund,” Milbank wrote. “Only after reaching the first maximum would a single penny go to Trump’s ‘Recount Account,’ and only after reaching the second maximum would a penny go to the RNC’s legal account.”

In other words, it behooves Trump to refuse to concede the election as long as possible and bleed his supporters dry under the disingenuous auspices of them helping to finance futile legal efforts to challenge election results that are expected to stand.

Political insiders see clearly what Trump is doing even if the masses do not.

“He has always understood that money equals power, and now he wants to have a bunch of money and it’s going to give him a seat at the table. That’s what he’s doing,” Richard Painter, White House ethics lawyer for George W. Bush, told Politico. “He has these blocs of voters that other Republicans didn’t have, and probably won’t have in the future — and that’s what he wants to raise this money to control.”

However, as they have proven time and time again, the president’s most ardent supporters don’t really care about anything other than Trump, as it’s doubtful the revelation they’re being swindled could sway them.

This is America.

