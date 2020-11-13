CLOSE
Feature Story
Dr. Collier Explains How To Have A Safe Thanksgiving Dinner During The Pandemic [WATCH]

As Thanksgiving approaches and COVID numbers rise, Dr. Collier is giving some CDC advice to help you through the holidays.  Some of the things that Dr. Collier suggests is to think about having an outside Thanksgiving, use paper plates and utensils, and keep the limit of interactions down to two hours only.

If you’re thinking about gathering with your family this season, listen to how to have a corona-free holiday.

Dr. Collier Explains How To Have A Safe Thanksgiving Dinner During The Pandemic [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

