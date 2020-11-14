During these pandemic times it is imperative that children are able to receive the same amount of help learning at home as they would in class. Since COVID-19 has created a new normal for everyone, children have had to learn remotely.
Gov. Mike DeWine Imagination Library is a program that will supply a child with a free book each month from age 0 to 5, that way they will all be on the same path to being prepared for Kindergarten.
This program will definitely be a help to parents who are looking for a way to provide books for their children.
“We know that children who are exposed to language and reading — starting when they are born – have higher literacy rates and greater academic achievements when they are older compared with children who don’t have that early benefit,” Gov. DeWine added.
Click Here to sign up for Imagination Library!
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
1. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. 2019 BET Awards
2 of 22
3. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 3 of 22
4. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. 2019 BET Awards
5 of 22
6. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 10 of 22
11. 2019 BET Awards
11 of 22
12. 2019 BET Awards12 of 22
13. 2019 BET Awards13 of 22
14. 2019 BET Awards
14 of 22
15. 2019 BET Awards
15 of 22
16. 2019 BET Awards
16 of 22
17. 2019 BET Awards
17 of 22
18. 2019 BET Awards
18 of 22
19. 2019 BET Awards
19 of 22
20. 2019 BET Awards
20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22. 2019 BET Awards
22 of 22
Gov. Mike DeWine Imagination Library Expands to All 88 Ohio Counties was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com