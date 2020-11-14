Gov. Mike DeWine Imagination Library Expands to All 88 Ohio Counties

During these pandemic times it is imperative that children are able to receive the same amount of help learning at home as they would in class. Since COVID-19 has created a new normal for everyone, children have had to learn remotely.

Gov. Mike DeWine Imagination Library is a program that will supply a child with a free book each month from age 0 to 5, that way they will all be on the same path to being prepared for Kindergarten.

This program will definitely be a help to parents who are looking for a way to provide books for their children.

“We know that children who are exposed to language and reading — starting when they are born – have higher literacy rates and greater academic achievements when they are older compared with children who don’t have that early benefit,” Gov. DeWine added.

