CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Leg In Dallas

Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Boosie Badazz is being treated at a Dallas area hospital after he was shot in the leg on Saturday (November 14) in Dallas.

Boosie, who was in town as part of a candlelight vigil for rapper MO3, celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday. According to multiple accounts, a shooting took place at popular Dallas haunt Big T’s between two other individuals where Boosie was simply caught in the crossfire. Boosie’s current condition is unknown as of press time.

The shooting is believed to be unrelated to a string of violence that has occurred in Dallas in the past week. On Thursday, popular Dallas rapper and dentist Dr. Rose was shot multiple times in his vehicle. He shared an update on Instagram, telling fans he’d be recovering.

MO3, who was signed to Boosie’s label, was shot and killed Wednesday (November 11) on I-35 near Clarendon Drive. The two had collaborated on Badazz MO3, a collaborative album released this past February and were spotted together frequently, including a recent appearance on Mike Tyson‘s Hotboxin With Mike Tyson podcast.

“I brought my bday n with tears n my eyes #LL3,” Boosie shared on Facebook. I then lost 2mqny people to ever be happy #f*ck2020.”

RELATED: Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks &amp; More React To The Death Of MO3

Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Leg In Dallas  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close