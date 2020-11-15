CLOSE
Griselda Rapper Benny The Butcher Shot In Attempted Robbery At Houston Walmart

Benny The Butcher, who recently released his lauded Burden of Proof debut album, was shot twice in an attempted robbery outside of a Walmart in Houston on Saturday (November 14).

The Griselda rapper was attacked at a Walmart located on the 5200 block of South Rice according to HPD. Another vehicle pulled up on Benny and his crew in the Walmart parking lot and the men demanded Benny and company hand over their chains. Moments later, one of the would-be robbers opened fire, striking Benny twice in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and according to friends, he’s in good condition.

Benny’s shooting is the third rapper related shooting in many days in the Lone Star State. Boosie was shot in the leg on Saturday in Dallas outside of a Dallas shopping plaza and Mo3, Boosie’s artist and Badazz Mo3 collaborator, was gunned down on I-35 in Dallas on Wednesday (November 11).

No suspects have been arrested in the attempted robbery.

Benny’s enjoyed arguably the best year of his career as he dropped Burden Of Proof in October with guest appearances from Freddie GibbsLil WayneBig SeanRick RossDOM Kennedy and more.

