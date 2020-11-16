CLOSE
[VIDEO] The People’s Champ… Tyler Perry

Sunday night Tyler Perry was awarded the People's Champion Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Tyler Perry

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Sunday night Tyler Perry was awarded the People’s Champion Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. After being presented with this prestigious award, Tyler Perry gave a moving speech. No, this wasn’t a speech about social justice or black rights. This speech was a universal message about understanding your worth and knowing how close you are to achieving your goals.

Tyler Perry is an entertainment mogul with a net worth of over one billion dollars, but he always remembers the road he had to take to get where he is today. Tyler also mentioned in his speech that our push to never give up will affect others attached to our dreams. Check the entire speech below:

Photos
