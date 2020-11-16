CLOSE
Kobe Bryant’s Childhood Basketball Hoop Is Going Up For Auction

The ultimate Kobe Bryant memorabilia is finally on the market.

Last week, we learned that the Los Angeles Laker great’s childhood home was sold for $810,000, but the most exciting part of the house was that the hoop Bryant practiced on as a kid was still hanging in the driveway. And now, it’s been detached, and a lucky fan will be able to cop it. The cool novelty item was originally included in the sale, but the buyer had no interest in coughing up extra bread, so the seller tore it down.

The seller gave the basketball hoop to John Romani at Sales By Helen to sell at an auction. Romani told TMZ Sports that the hoop will be sold at Heritage’s Platinum Night Auction on February 20; he thinks the prized possession will go for six-figures.

And Romani says the lot has a bunch of other Bryant memorabilia collected from the house that will also be available to bid on, including a Michael Jordan Sports Illustrated magazine addressed to Kobe, Duke basketballs Kobe had when he was being recruited by the Blue Devils, several of his old Italian magazines Kobe owned, and a book that Kobe appeared to have written on as a kid.

“Dreams really do come true,” the property’s realtor, TJ Sokso of Compass, told TODAY Home. “Kobe moved back stateside, he had gotten to see professional athletes up close and personal, he was inspired by that. He had this dream of becoming an NBA player.”

Photos
Close