Akron Nurse’s Emotional Plea About COVID-19 Shared 100x on Facebook

 

Governor Mike Dewine is supposed to address changes that are going to be made to help stop the spread of COVID-19.  During this pandemic many people encounter those who don’t want to wear a mask because they feel it’s their constitutional right, the mask depresses them some even think that the pandemic is being exaggerated that the spread and  death tolls aren’t correct.  But someone wo would know best, who is literally standing on the front line to help others while trying to keep herself well is pleading with everyone that COVID-19 is real and the numbers don’t lie.

Stacey Morris, a registered nurse at Akron General Hospital, posted a lengthy message on Facebook (see post below) Saturday in which she begged readers to practice COVID-19 protocols while reflecting on the reality she witnesses daily at the hospital.  Read More

Akron Nurse’s Emotional Plea About COVID-19 Shared 100x on Facebook  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

