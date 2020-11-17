CLOSE
Stowe’ Soul Food: Broken Crayons Still Color

God sees the value in our brokenness. Many times we see ourselves as less than because we have flaws or made mistakes. God sees our mistakes and says, ‘I still want to use you’. I challenge you to know and believe in your heart that just because you have been through some stuff, just because you have made some mistakes, just because you have been broken, does not mean God cannot still use you. You are a broken crayon that can still color.

Stowe’ Soul Food: Broken Crayons Still Color  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

