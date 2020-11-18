CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Zendaya Coleman Channels Model Donyale Luna On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue

Zendaya November/December Essence

Source: AB+DM / AB+DM

Zendaya Coleman is coming for our necks in the latest issue of Essence Magazine. In a vintage-style shoot for the magazine’s 50th anniversary celebration, the 24-year-old actress gives off a stunningly regal flare.

Launching on Tuesday, November 24th, readers will be able to dive into all the great fashion Zendaya and her own personal Image Architect Luxury Law have to offer. On the cover, she is dressed in a black knit dress by Gigi Hunter. The stylist posted a few behind the scenes images of Zendaya in black and white vintage-style photos to his Instagram account. As the creative director of this shoot, he used it as an opportunity to pay homage to the iconic model Donyale Luna.

Zendaya has been the muse of Luxury Law since the beginning of her adult career. He’s dressed her for most of her red carpet events, award show appearances, speaking engagements, and magazine shoots. Their commitment to making monumental fashion moments is impressive. Zendaya is always willing to commit to Luxury Law’s full vision. Together they create effortless masterpieces that keep us stunned.

Zendaya November/December Essence

Source: AB+DM / AB+DM

Zendaya also appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine this month. The shoot featured butt-length braids, comfortable sneakers, and a bunch of high-fashion Haute Couture pieces.

The actresses hasn’t been as active on social media because she’s silently working on new projects as well as her hit show Euphoria. If you’re a fan of the series, you can look forward to a few special episodes launching December 6th. When she’s not filming, receiving awards, and securing deals, she’s busy slaying top magazine covers.

Zendaya November/December Essence

Source: AB+DM / AB+DM

You can read more about what Zendaya is up to in the latest issue of Essence, both digitally and on stands, on November 24th. In the meantime, are you feelin her latest magazine cover?

DON’T MISS…

Zendaya Stole The Show At Last Night’s Emmy Awards

Former Vivienne Westwood Employee Claims Manager Didn’t Want To Dress Zendaya For The Oscars

Zendaya Coleman Channels Model Donyale Luna On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 7 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 9 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close