Omega Psi Phi Grand Basileus Dr. David Marion Celebrates Founder’s Day With Rickey Smiley [WATCH]

On today’s 109th Founder’s Day of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity Incorporated, the 41st Grand Basileus Dr. David Marion joins the show to celebrate with Rickey Smiley.  After Rickey breaks down a little history, Marion discussed voter turnout within the fraternity. He also discussed the impact of the new members like D.L. Hughley, Anthony Anderson, and more. The two shared stories with each other in all good love for the bruhz.

Happy Founder’s Day to the Ques!

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity. Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul” Colors: Purple and Gold Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Talks About Having The Time Of His Life With The Bruhs Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE] Roy Wood Jr. Pranks Call A Member Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

Omega Psi Phi Grand Basileus Dr. David Marion Celebrates Founder’s Day With Rickey Smiley [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close