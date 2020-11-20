Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream Wedding Dress For Her Fan

Missy Elliott is a true queen. Not only is she a music and style icon, she’s also selfless and loves to pay it forward. Recently, the rapper and producer helped the dreams of a bride-to-be come true by covering the cost of her dream wedding dress, and our hearts are completely full!

The bride, Ireanna Bradshaw, is planning to wed her fiancé Roderick Purdie this coming March, but the couple is on a tight budget. In the midst of planning their dream wedding, they are also trying to move into their own place while just living their regular lives and as their goals of being husband and wife grow, so do their bills. With everything going on, the happy couple has recently found themselves under some financial stress. “I’m getting Married in March & trying to move into our own place,” Ireanna explained on Twitter. “Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but it’s still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- I don’t think it will be possible…..”

Regardless of the financial stressors, Ireanna still found her dream wedding dress– a floral plus-size gown from David’s Bridal. The only problem is that the beautiful dress costs $1,300, a hefty price tag that might be out of Ireanna’s wedding budget. That’s where Missy comes in. She literally stepped in to save the day and gave this bride to be the wedding gift of a lifetime.

When Ireanna shared the news about her dream dress on Twitter, it caught the eye of Missy who immediately felt compelled to act. The rapper Tweeted Ireanna her congratulations but followed up with a surprising message that said, “Your Dress is paid for now.” Ireanna told TMZ that she was in a restaurant with her mom when she saw that Missy sent money for the dress in full. And of course, she broke down in tears.

Without the help from Missy, Ireanna said that she would have had to settle for something much cheaper and simpler for her wedding. “[Missy] literally made it possible for me to have my dream dress and be confident on the most precious day in my life,” the beautiful bride-to-be told TMZ.

TMZ also reports that Ireanna has been deeply inspired by Missy for a long time. She helped the future Mrs. Purdie learn to love herself and be open to receiving love, which eventually brought her to her fiancé, Roderick. We love seeing full circle moments!Cheers to the bride-to-be and Missy for such a selfless act!

Missy Elliot Is Back To Her Signature Short Pixie Cut And It Looks Amazing

Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is The #BlackGirlMagic Moment We Needed

Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream Wedding Dress For Her Fan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: